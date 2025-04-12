O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Photronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,306.24. This represents a 28.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,100 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,240. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $866,760 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

