O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $51.91 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

