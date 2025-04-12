O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,024,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,783,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,985.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

