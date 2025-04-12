O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VYMI opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

