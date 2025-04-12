O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

