O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $349.44 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

