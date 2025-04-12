O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CBIZ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

