O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Premier by 61,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.51. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is -840.00%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

