O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

POWL opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.