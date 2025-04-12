O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Powell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
POWL opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $364.98.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Powell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.