O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3258 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

