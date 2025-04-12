O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

RELL stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of 271.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -141.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.