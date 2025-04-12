O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.