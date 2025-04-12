O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

