O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

