O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 91.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PJT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

