O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.