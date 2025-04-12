O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.