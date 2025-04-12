O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $73.06 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.