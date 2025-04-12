O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

RRR stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

