Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 16,704 ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 213.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 1,692,908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $759.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.