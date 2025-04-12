Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monogram Orthopaedics by 1,267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monogram Orthopaedics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MGRM opened at $2.52 on Friday. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

MGRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $5.40 target price on Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

