Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $137,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Euronav Stock Up 8.7 %

CMBT stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

