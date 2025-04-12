Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance
NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
