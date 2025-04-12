Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

