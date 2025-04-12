Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

