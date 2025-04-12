Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
