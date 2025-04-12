Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FIP opened at $3.28 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $373.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

