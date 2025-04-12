Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 34,852 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $333.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

