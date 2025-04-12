Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $161,000 Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,846 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,958.50. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $145,916.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,593.54. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

