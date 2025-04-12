Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $174,000 in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $26.03 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

