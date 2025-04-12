Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $90,000 in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

