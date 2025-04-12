Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 9,555 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Digital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 273,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 899,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

