Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

DHC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

