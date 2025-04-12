Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Noah were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167,685 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Noah in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

NOAH opened at $8.35 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $550.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.07 million. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

