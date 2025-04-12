Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 30,249 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of SVC opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

