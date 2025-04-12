Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Labs PBC worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

