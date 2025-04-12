Prudential Financial Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,001,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,464,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

