Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 371 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,965.21. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $93.53 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

