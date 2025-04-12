Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 540,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,975.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. The trade was a 36.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,546 shares of company stock worth $5,784,726 and have sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

