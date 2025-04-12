Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fathom by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fathom Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
Insider Activity
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
