Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fathom by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

In other Fathom news, Director Stephen H. Murray acquired 138,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,880. This represents a 108.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report).

