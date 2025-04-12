Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 61,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 606,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 9,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $54,024,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

