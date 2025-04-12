Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,638 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

