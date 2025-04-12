S&CO Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

