Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,540.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,670.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,716.55. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,412.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

