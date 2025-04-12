Sei Investments Co. Invests $156,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

