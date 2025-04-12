Sei Investments Co. Invests $167,000 in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 167,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Noah by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOAH. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

NOAH opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

