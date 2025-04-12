Sei Investments Co. Invests $195,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DouYu International by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

DouYu International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $9.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

