Sei Investments Co. Invests $213,000 in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

