Sei Investments Co. Makes New $232,000 Investment in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 3.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

