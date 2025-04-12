Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 310,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

